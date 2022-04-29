ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

