Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $291.55

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.55 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 326.80 ($4.17). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,572,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.70.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

