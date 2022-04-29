Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 237,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,410,244. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.