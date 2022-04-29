Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 8.1%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 21,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 274,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $633.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. Analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 231,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

