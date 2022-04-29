InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 221,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 581,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

IPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on InPlay Oil to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.42.

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

