Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 841,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,202,203. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $98,287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

