Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.21 per share, with a total value of C$172,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,136.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$431,719.20.

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.15. 217,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,080. The stock has a market cap of C$484.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.95.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. CIBC lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.