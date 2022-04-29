Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys 975 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $23,136.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,415.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

