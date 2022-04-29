Insider Buying: PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Buys 21,087 Shares of Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 21,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $235,963.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,554,131 shares in the company, valued at $28,580,725.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Eli Samaha purchased 2,000 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $22,480.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha purchased 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha purchased 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $400,630.65.

Shares of PFSW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,250. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSW shares. TheStreet cut shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

