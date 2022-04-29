Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $51.25. 8,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $108,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

