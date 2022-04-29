Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $51.25. 8,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
