Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

LSXMA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

