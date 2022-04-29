Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,431.81).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,833.55).

On Thursday, April 14th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($51,618.66).

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £38,250 ($48,750.96).

Shares of LON:QRT opened at GBX 174 ($2.22) on Friday. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The company has a market cap of £71.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

