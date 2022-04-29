Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys C$13,800.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,600.

Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.