Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys C$13,800.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,600.
Shares of CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Victoria Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.