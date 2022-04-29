Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $232,912.50 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.

ACN opened at $313.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.62. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.