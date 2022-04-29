Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$12,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,880.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 28,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$6,580.00.

CMB traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.23. 352,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,250. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

