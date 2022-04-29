Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.