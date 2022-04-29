Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,867,511 shares in the company, valued at $176,437,951.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,300,600.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

