Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $34,200.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

Shares of LMPX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

