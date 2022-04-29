Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $34,200.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.
Shares of LMPX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.
About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Automotive (LMPX)
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.