Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Sells 47,983 Shares of Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 641,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

