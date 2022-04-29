Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $161,111.52 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

TALO opened at $18.86 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.