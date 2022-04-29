Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $107.56. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

