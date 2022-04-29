Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ISPO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 496,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

