Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

