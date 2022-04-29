Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of ITGR opened at $79.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.32. Integer has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after buying an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,513,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Integer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
