Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ITGR opened at $79.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.32. Integer has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after buying an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,513,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Integer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

