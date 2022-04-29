Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,781 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,571 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,021,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

