Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down to $46.84

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.20. Intel shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 828,995 shares.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

