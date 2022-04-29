International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $2,071,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $132.21. 5,011,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

