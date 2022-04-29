International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.94

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 54918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

