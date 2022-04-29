InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,303,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. 2,855,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.