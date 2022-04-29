InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.61% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 279,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

