InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,545,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.