InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 605,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,484,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.