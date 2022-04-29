InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after purchasing an additional 321,827 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,922,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,668,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. 5,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,649. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.