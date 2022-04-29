InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

NYSE GE traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. 179,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

