InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $88.10. 645,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

