InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 342,127 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 268,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $4,386,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KJAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,143. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

