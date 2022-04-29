InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $27.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $904.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $908.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $938.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,972 shares of company stock worth $368,418,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

