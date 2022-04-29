InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,941,051. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.30. The company has a market cap of $558.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

