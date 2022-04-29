InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,717. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

