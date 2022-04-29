Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €3.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.15 ($3.39) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.55) to €3.10 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.70 ($2.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $12.26 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

