Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $243.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $235.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

