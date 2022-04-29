Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.44). Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 17.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 377,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Invacare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 915,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Invacare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

