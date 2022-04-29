Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

