Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 333,350 shares.The stock last traded at $44.28 and had previously closed at $40.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.