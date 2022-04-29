Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in April

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $117.21 and a one year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

