Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 2,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.