Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,605,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000.
KBWD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $21.65.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.