Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 21,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $70.14.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.