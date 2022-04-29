Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 1,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 30.44% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

