Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Invesco by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

